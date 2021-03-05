B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

