B. Riley Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EDR stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$8.63.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,250. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $760,550.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

