B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,506,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,807,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.85% of B2Gold worth $226,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 354,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,737,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

