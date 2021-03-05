Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.29 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $46.53 or 0.00095832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $346.51 million and $27.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.00461361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00068181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00463680 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,857 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

