Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $358.74 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $358.74 million and $38.37 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $48.21 or 0.00099697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00069916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00467854 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,440,567 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.