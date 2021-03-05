Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bally’s stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $66.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $9,542,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

