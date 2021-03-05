Banano Hits Market Cap of $7.08 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $55,636.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00469966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00068902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,217 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

