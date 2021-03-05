Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

