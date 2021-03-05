Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A accounts for approximately 4.6% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 271,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 5,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $622.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

