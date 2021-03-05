Band Protocol Price Tops $12.52 (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $256.56 million and $85.69 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.52 or 0.00025600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

