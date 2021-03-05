Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BACHY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.