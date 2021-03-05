Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Bank of Commerce worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,010. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

