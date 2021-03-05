Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BKRIY stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

