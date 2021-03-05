Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 193,700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Hormel Foods worth $92,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

