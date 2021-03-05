Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of CyrusOne worth $96,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 213,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of CONE opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -245.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

