Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

