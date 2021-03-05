Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 220,332 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of NiSource worth $99,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NiSource by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,010,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,235,000 after buying an additional 106,720 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

NI opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

