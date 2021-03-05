Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 228,297 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Liberty Broadband worth $99,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.21 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

