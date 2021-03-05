Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,326 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of WEX worth $92,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after buying an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 162,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Shares of WEX opened at $209.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.