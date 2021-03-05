Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,085 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $97,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.