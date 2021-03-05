Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $89,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

