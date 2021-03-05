Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Howmet Aerospace worth $91,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after buying an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,976,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,157,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,410 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

