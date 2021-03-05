Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.14% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $93,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:THG opened at $120.11 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

