Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $100.20 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.70% of Valmont Industries worth $100,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

VMI opened at $227.39 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $246.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

