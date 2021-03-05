Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $100.42 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Deckers Outdoor worth $100,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $310.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.