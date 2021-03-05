Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.42 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of CoreSite Realty worth $87,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

