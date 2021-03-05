Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $91.04 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $91,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

XRAY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

