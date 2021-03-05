Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.80 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 285,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Franklin Resources worth $92,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $25.62 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

