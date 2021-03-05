Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.95 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.83% of CNX Resources worth $92,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,468,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 122,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.90 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

