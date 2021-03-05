Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $93.94 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of Curtiss-Wright worth $93,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

NYSE CW opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

