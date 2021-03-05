Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.95 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of First Horizon worth $94,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Horizon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.