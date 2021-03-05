Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $96.72 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Lithia Motors worth $96,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

