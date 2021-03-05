Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $97.97 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Yum China worth $97,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.18 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.