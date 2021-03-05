Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $98.71 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.24% of KBR worth $98,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

