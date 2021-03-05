Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $100,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

