Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Raymond James worth $92,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $116.69 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

