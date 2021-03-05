Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $91,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,969,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

