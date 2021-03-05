Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Globe Life worth $97,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,153,000 after purchasing an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after purchasing an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

