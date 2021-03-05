Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,302 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.74% of Visteon worth $95,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ VC opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.98. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.