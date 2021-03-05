Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,632 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Donaldson worth $97,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 170.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

DCI opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

