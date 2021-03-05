Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,946 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Chemed worth $101,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $420.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.26. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

