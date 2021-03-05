Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 257,284 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $88,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.73 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

