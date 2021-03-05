Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 313,236 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of UGI worth $98,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $12,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 268,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 260,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,326,000 after buying an additional 259,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

