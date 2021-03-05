Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 343,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $88,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

