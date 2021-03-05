Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,841 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Ferrari worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

