Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 42,224 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Leggett & Platt worth $97,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $47.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

