Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $99,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

