Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,996 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Textron worth $99,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

