Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 193,393 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 193,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of F5 Networks worth $94,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

FFIV stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,638 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

