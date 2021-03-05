Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,999,479 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,999,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Kimco Realty worth $97,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $4,304,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

